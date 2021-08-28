YouTube
    WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan lauds India for achieving 1 crore Covid vaccines in a day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 28: World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan congratulated India after the country administered over one crore COVID-19 jabs, amid surge in covid cases.

    Soumya Swaminathan
    Soumya Swaminathan

    "India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!" Swaminathan tweeted.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated.

    "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.

    In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses.

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021
