WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan lauds India for achieving 1 crore Covid vaccines in a day
New Delhi, Aug 28: World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan congratulated India after the country administered over one crore COVID-19 jabs, amid surge in covid cases.
"India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!" Swaminathan tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated.
"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.
In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses.