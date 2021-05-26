On vaccine wastage, Jharkhand stands at 37%, Chhattisgarh at 30

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 26: At a time when India is struggling with a shortage of vaccines for COVID-19, a data shared by the central government showed that nearly 30 per cent vaccines have been wasted in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

    According to the Union health ministry, over 37 per cent of vaccines go wastage in Jharkhand, while 30.2 per cent in Chhattisgarh.

    It is also said that the vaccine wastage in Tamil Nadu is 15.5 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir- 10.8 per cent, Madhya Pradesh- 10.7 per cent, while the national average of vaccine wastage is 6.3 per cent.

    On Wednesday, the health ministry said the recovery rate has now increased to 89.66 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 11.45 per cent, daily positivity rate at 9.42 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 2 consecutive days.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine vaccine

    X