While Chilla, Singhu borders remain shut; Jhatikara, Badusarai open for two wheelers: Check list

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 07: In what comes as a recent development, the farmers's agitation has entered it's 12th day today, where a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

As the farmers continued their sit-in protests against farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh.

Taking to Twitter, the Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.

Here are the roads that are open, blocked at Delhi-Noida border amid Farmers' protest:

a Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders.

b. Available open borders to Haryana are following: Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

c. Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

d. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.

e. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

f. The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.

g. The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.