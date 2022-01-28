While asking US to stay away, China says will closely work with India on border row

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: China has said that it will closely work with India to handle the ongoing border situation. China however added that the United States should meddle into the affairs of both the nations.

The US had said that it was concerned by Beijing's attempts to coerce its neighbours including India.

The border situation is a bilateral matter between India and China and we oppose any interference from a third party, China's Defence Ministry said.

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Wu Qian said that some American politicians are so fond of using the word 'coerce' that they seem to have forgotten that the US is the inventor and master player of 'coercive diplomacy.

"We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. And we're concerned by the People's Republic of China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours," White House press secretary, Jen Psaki had said.

Wu said that the Chinese side believed that the last round of military commander level talks were positive and constructive. China will work closely with the Indian side and handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation. The two sides agreed that they should follow the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The two sides agreed to consolidate the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the western sector including in winter. They agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, Wu further said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 9:48 [IST]