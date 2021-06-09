Which is the cheapest and most effective vaccine in India; Check pricing and breakdown

Covishield:

Price per dose declared by manufacturer: Rs 600

GST@5 per cent: Rs 30

Maximum service charge per dose, inclusive of taxes: Rs 150

Total: Rs 780

About Covishield: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The vaccine is based on the viral vector platform and is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees. Covishield is a two doses shot which is administered 12 weeks apart. It has an efficacy of 70 per cent.

Covaxin:

Price per dose declared by manufacturer: Rs 1,200

GST@5 per cent: Rs 60

Maximum service charge per dose, inclusive of taxes: Rs 150

Total: Rs 1,410

About Covaxin: The Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech is an inactivated vaccine which contains the dead virus. This triggers an immune response, but does not make the person sick. The preliminary data of the Phase 3 trials shows that Covaxin has a an efficacy rate of 81 per cent. The duration between the two doses is 28 days

Sputnik V:

Price per dose declared by manufacturer: Rs 948

GST@5 per cent: Rs 47.40

Maximum service charge per dose, inclusive of taxes: Rs 150

Total: Rs 1,145

About Sputnik V: The Sputnik V is manufactured by the Gamalaya Institute, Moscow. This is also a vector vaccine based on an adenovirus. Two slightly different versions of the vaccine are administered 21 days apart. Sputnik V has an efficacy of 92 per cent.