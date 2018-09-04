Where is missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed?, Delhi HC reserves order

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved order on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed case who has been missing for the last two years.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it wants to file a closure report as the probe has been conducted from all aspects but all efforts failed. Ahmed's mother seeks status report filed by the CBI and also reinvestigation in the matter.

The high court had first gone after the Delhi Police to solve the mysterious disappearance of Najeeb and since it was not satisfied with the progress made by the city police in the case, it transferred it to the central probe agency on May 16, 2017.

Najeeb (27), a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016. His family members are still running from pillar to post to trace him.

(With PTI inputs)