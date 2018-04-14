Where does Karnataka stand Tipu Jayanti: Majority give a thumbs down

44 per cent of the people from Karnataka opposed the decision of the Congress government to observe Tipu Jayanti. The India-Today-Karvy poll which predicted a hung house in Karnataka with Congress being the largest party also asked respondents about what they felt about the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Only 32 per cent said that they supported the decision of the Congress on this issue. 44 per cent were opposed to it. However 58 per cent Muslims said that they were in favour of the celebrations.

On the issue relating to the Karnataka flag, the Congress got a thumbs up for its decision. 59 per cent said that they supported the government's decision. 29 per cent were opposed to it while 12 per cent remained non-committal.

On the major issue regarding a separate minority tag for Lingayats, 52 per cent said that it would be a major issue during the elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day