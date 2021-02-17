When the chips were down, Indian IT industry’s code kept things running: PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 17: When chips were down, Indian IT industry's code kept things running, did wonders during pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    In the past, Indian IT could not take advantage of domestic opportunity and digital divide kept widening, the Prime Minister also said. The PM was addressing the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum.

    In a major move, policies regarding mapping & geospatial data have been liberalised for the industry. This step will empower our tech start-up eco-system & further our Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

    Our heavily cash dependant society is now transforming into a cashless economy, the PM also said. There was a time when we were dependent on other countries for smallpox vaccines. Today we are providing other countries with Made in India vaccines to fight the pandemic.

    In order to make India the global technological leader, we have to create world class products that are Made in India for the world, the PM also sad. Our government with its new policies is working towards minimum government and maximum governance, PM Modi also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
    X