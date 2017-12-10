When Piyush Goyal paid a surprise visit to the Churchgate station

There was a surprise visitor at the Churchgate Railway station in Mumbai. It was none other than Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The minister dressed in a t-shirt and beige trousers paid a visit to the Churchgate and CST station in the wee hours of Saturday.

All at the station were caught off guard. He questioned the staff about the large number of homeless people sleeping inside and outside the railway station.

After speaking to several staffers of the Western Railways, Goyal who is recuperating from a kidney stone treatment headed to the CST in his car. Here too he interacted with the staffers and posed several questions.

