When Mani Shankar Aiyar called Vajpayee a ‘nalayak’ and Maken BA pass

A political storm was triggered off when Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'neech admi.' Modi retorted Aiyar by saying that it only reflected his Mughlai mindset.

This is not the first time that Aiyar has embarrassed the Congress. In the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had made a 'chai wala' jibe at Modi. Analysts believe that these statements had helped the BJP a great deal. In fact some persons on the social media even went on to call Aiyar a mole of the BJP.

Aiyar has been in the news in the past as well for such comments. In 1998, he called the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a 'nalayak.' This word loosely translated means incompetent. There was a backlash and he was forced to apologise.

During an interview on a Pakistan channel where he said that peace between India and Pakistan can happen, he had referred to Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed as 'Hafiz saab.'

Aiyar has not spared his own colleagues as well. In 2011, he had made fun of then UPA minister Ajay Maken.

Read | Congress suspends Mani Shankar Aiyar over Neech remark

Aiyar hit back at Maken, the then sports minister, for accusing him of playing a part in the cost escalation of Commonwealth Games projects and also questioned the authenticity of the letter he had written to the prime minister in which he made the allegations.

Aiyar said the letter contains words like 'dichotomous' which I cannot believe that a BA Pass from Hansraj College would know.

OneIndia News