    When is the monsoon revival likely to happen: IMD answers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: It has been a long wait for the monsoon. The monsoon is unlikely to progress over the rest of northwest India till July 7, the Indian Meteorological Department. The monsoon rain is likely to remain subdued until then.

    The IMD in a statement said that the monsoon had weakened due to the impact mid-latitude westerly winds that did not allow the easterly winds to progress; unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of formation of low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal which helps monsoon progress and brings rain in its path, the IMD said.

    "Model forecasts show that easterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels are not likely to be established over north-western plains of India before July 7. Accordingly, further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7," the IMD also said.

    The IMD also said that due to the likely westerly or southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions are likely over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and West Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
    X