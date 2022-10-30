'When India was denied space tech…': PM hails ISRO feat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said India is emerging as a strong player in the global commercial market with the latest launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

PM Modi was referring to the ISRO's success with Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) project and the launch of GSLV-D5, powered by a cryogenic engine, about 10 years ago.

Addressing monthly Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said "Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. The whole world, today, is surprised to see the achievements of India."

"You must have seen a few days ago, that India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously. This success achieved just a day before Diwali, in a way, it is a special Diwali gift from our youth to the country. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened," PM Modi said.

"With the help of this, even the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country. When the country is self-reliant, how, it reaches new heights of success - this is also an example of this," the prime minister said.

LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta, says PM Modi as he congratulates ISRO on successful launch of OneWeb

"I also remember those old days, when India was denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology. But the scientists of India not only developed indigenous technology, but today with the help of it, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously," PM Modi said.

With the launch, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market...with this, new doors of opportunities have also opened up for India.

"Our country, which is moving with the resolve of a developed India, can achieve its goals only with the efforts of everyone. Earlier in India, the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Since, the space sector was opened for India's youth and revolutionary changes have started coming in it. Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area," PM Modi said.

"Non-government companies are also getting the facility to launch their payloads and satellites through IN-SPACe. I would urge more and more Start-ups and Innovators to take full advantage of these huge opportunities being created in India in the space sector," remarked PM Modi.

"When it comes to students, youth power, leadership power, so many outdated stereotypes have become ingrained in our mind. Many times we see that when student power is referred to, its scope is limited by linking it with the student union elections. But the scope of student power is very big, very vast. Student power is the basis of making India powerful. After all, it's the youth of today, who will take are today will take India till 2047.

Know all about Narendra Modi

When India celebrates her centenary, this power of youth, their hard work, their sweat, their talent, will take India to the heights that the country is resolving today. The way our youth of today are working for the country, and have joined nation building, makes me filled with confidence. The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 13:13 [IST]