When a tragedy strikes, India unites: PM Modi on Gujarat bridge collapse

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his pain over the bridge collapse in Morbi in Gujarat in which at least 132 people have been killed, and said that when a tragedy strikes India, the country unites.

"Even as I speak before you people, my heart is with those affected due to the tragedy. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," Hindustan Times quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in Gujarat.

"The Rasthriya Ekta Diwas and Sardar Patel's anniversary are not just dates. They symbolize our culture. When a tragedy strikes, India unites," PM Modi underlined. "When Morbi was hit by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Locals helped in rescue operations."

At least 132 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

Following the accident, the PM has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls.

He has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:10 [IST]