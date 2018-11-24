  • search

Whatever BJP's associates are doing in Ayodhya is part of a conspiracy: Mayawati

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 24: BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday lambasted the BJP for raking up the Ram Temple months before the General Elections and said it was being done to "divert attention from their failures" since assuming power.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    On the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) holding a meeting in Ayodhya and Shiv Sena making communal remarks over the contentious Ram Temple issue, Mayawati said it was all part of BJP's conspiracy.

    Also Read | Ayodhya tense as 2 lakh RSS, VHP workers set to hold dharm sabha

    "It is almost going to be five years of BJP govt at the centre. General elections will be held in a few months. BJP, especially Narendra Modi, has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014. BJP and the PM know this. They feel that they won't be back in power," news agency ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

    "To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn't have waited for 5 yrs. It's their political tactics¬hing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy," she further said.

    There is heavy security in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of a Dharam Sabha or religious meeting called on Sunday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of a Ram temple and a two-day visit beginning today by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

    Hundreds of policemen have been deployed at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Majid site and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed. Devotees are being allowed darshan at the makeshift temple there in small batches, a senior officer said.

    Also Read | Ram Temple ordinance could be hindered by these three SC verdicts

    The Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded a statewide alert, fearing disruption to law and order during the VHP's Dharam Sabha on Sunday, when more than one lakh people are expected to converge in the town. This is expected to be the largest gathering in the town since 1992, when thousands of Kar Sevaks had uprooted barricades and razed the 16th century Babri Masjid on December 6 that year.

    Read more about:

    ayodhya mayawati shiv sena vhp ram temple

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue