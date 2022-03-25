What you should know about this Tamil Nadu outfit whose members threatened judges in hijab case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: Courtesy the hijab issue created by some motivated individuals in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) is back in the news. Three members of the TNTJ, Rahamatullah from Madurai, Covai Rahamathulla from Tirunelveli and S Jamal Mohammad Usmani from Thanjavur were arrested for threatening the judges of the Karnataka High Court over the hijab case.

These persons had issued a death threat to the judges who delivered the verdict in the case.

This group was formed in 2004 and was in the news following the Sri Lankan suicide bombings of 2019.

However the group clarified that it had no role in the attack. The Indian connection to the blasts were found by the Intelligence agencies. The mastermind behind the attack, Zahran Hashm was a follower of the TNTJ's founder P Jainulabdeen. However Jainulabdeen was expelled from the outfit for alleged sexual misconduct and misappropriation of funds in 2019.

The Bengaluru police had filed a case after a video of Rahamatullah surfaced in which he is heard saying that if the judges get killed they themselves will be responsible for the same. He also cites an incident from Jharkhand when a judge was mowed down while going on a morning walk. He says that people know where the CJ goes for a walk in the morning.

In a statement, the TNTJ said, "we want to make it clear that the actions of these few individuals who have been arrested do not reflect the views of the TNTJ outfit as a whole in any manner. Further, we don't even resort to protests that go as far as road rokos as it would cause inconvenience to the common public. There are untrue messages being spread tarnishing the image of the TNTJ."

The outfit's name had cropped when the NIA filed a chargesheet against one Mohammad Naseer in 2016. Naseer was heading to Libya from Sudan, but was apprehended and later deported to India.

He did his computer engineering from the MNM college in Chennai. It was at this time that he would visit a mosque at Chennai which was run by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, non-political Islamic Organisation that preaches a puritanical version of Islam.

In 2015, the NIA had raided three locations of the TNTJ for their alleged terror links. In 2015, the Chennai police an FIR against the group following a complaint by an American national who accused the group of assaulting him for attempting to convert Muslims to Christianity. In 2019, a member of the group Faisal was arrested for his hate speech against Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

In January 2021 tensions prevailed in the Mannady area of Chennai after members of the TNTJ protested actions of the Deputy Custodian of the Enemy Property Act of trying to seal their office. The officials alleged that the headquarters was being used for purposes other than what is declared. The TNTJ however said that the party pays Rs 4 lakh rent every year to the Union Government and is ready to purchase the property if the government is ready to sell it.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:35 [IST]