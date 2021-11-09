'What was Chennai Corporation doing since 2015 floods?': Madras HC pulls up civic body

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 09: The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) that it would take up a suo motu public interest litigation petition regarding the laborious effort faced by residents of if waterlogging situation not brought under control in next two days.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu asked what the Chennai Corporation was doing post 2015 floods.

After a hiatus of six years, heavy to very heavy overnight rains pounded Chennai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging everywhere, with the deluge entering houses in low-lying areas on Sunday and the sluice gates of three reservoirs here being opened to release surplus water.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night. The rainfall continued till Sunday, turning out to be one of the heaviest in recent years.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 12:12 [IST]