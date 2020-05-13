What to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

New Delhi, May 13: In a big push to economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister noted that this package, taken together with earlier announcements by the government during COVID crisis and decisions taken by RBI, is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is equivalent to almost 10% of India's GDP. He said that the package will provide a much needed boost towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

PM Modi observed that the package will also focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class, and industries, among others. However, the prime minister did not divulge complete details of the package.

He informed that the details of the contours of the package will be provided by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet expected to be held at 4 pm today.

While industry bodies like CII and FICCI have praised the move, saying it will go a long way in making India self-reliant, the opposition has termed the announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package is like a headline and blank page.

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram called the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package as a "headline and a blank page", and said he was looking forward to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman filling the bank page.

Out of Rs 20 lakh crore package, as much as Rs 8.04 lakh crore, is additional liquidity injected into the system by the Reserve Bank of India through various measures in February, March and April.

Add to this the Rs 1.7 lakh crore fiscal package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 27. The balance of the economic package, details of which are not yet known, then stands at Rs 10.26 lakh crore.

Land, labour, liquidity

Modi said the relief package will broadly focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

Experts have often highlighted the importance of providing liquidity to jumpstart economy and subsequently focus on reforming land and labour laws for long-term growth.

Land acquisition and labour laws are issues faced by each sector in India and several industry honchos have openly expressed the need to ease such parameters as it will further improve ease of doing business in India.

Better labour laws will help generate fixed employment while easing land acquisition rules will see faster scaling of many projects that get stuck in bureaucratic red tape.

Liquidity is probably the need of the hour, considering that companies across sectors have limited or no cash reserves to support operations or even pay employees.

It is required abundantly to support the supply and demand cycle, which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farmers, small industries, MSMEs

The prime minister in his speech said that the fresh liquidity package will primarily cater to India's small industries including cottage industries, home industry, small-scale industries, MSMEs, which support the livelihoods of crores in India.

For MSMEs and other small industries, the government may announce a massive overhaul in the structure of levies collected apart from credit guarantee scheme, which will enable banks to provide more working capital to MSMEs.

Several reports indicated that the government relief package will include a credit guarantee scheme for small businesses and may cost up to Rs 3 lakh crore.

The relief package will also bring considerable relief to farmers, said Modi, indicating that there could sweeping changes in laws that government farming and agriculture.

There could also be announcements about direct cash transfers or waivers for farmers and agricultural workers.

Honest taxpayers

During the address on Tuesday, PM Modi also hinted at some relief for "middle class" taxpayers, which more or less includes the working class and is a bulk of India's population.

"This economic package is for the middle class of our country, which pays taxes honestly and contributes to the development of the country," he said.

This indicates that government may ease burden or even reward honest taxpayers. Providing relief to a fraction of taxpayers can help not only in better cash flow to marginalised sections but also in fixing the demand-supply cycle, which has been crippled by the lockdown.

These are some of the broad areas the massive stimulus package will cover. More details will emerge after Sitharaman's announcement later in the day.