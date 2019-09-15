What terrorists are following is "definitely not Islam": J&K Guv Advisor Farooq Khan

Srinagar, Sep 15: Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, Farooq Khan, asked what type of religion are the terrorists following. Khan said "it's definitely not Islam" as threatening people against sending their children to schools is "the biggest disservice to Islam". He said the terrorists want the public to remain illiterate.

Khan is a former administrator of Lakshwadeep and was brought in as the advisor to the Governor in view of his expertise on Jammu and Kashmir. Khan has been given the charge of school education among other portfolios.

"What type of religion are they (terrorists) following. It's definitely not Islam. The holy book begins with the word 'ikra' which means recite or to read...I wonder what type of Islam are these people preaching. It can be anything but not that," Khan told PTI.

Asking children not to attend classes and warning parents against sending their wards to schools is the biggest disservice to Islam, Farooq Khan said.

His response came in the wake of situation in the valley where posters have appeared in Srinagar warning people to keep their children away from schools after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month.

"The terrorists want the public to remain illiterate so that they can control their mind," the advisor.

Khan appealed to the parents to send their children to schools and said there were no plans to change the exam dates. The exams are held in October-end and November and the dates are announced by Board of School Education.

"The exams will be held on time," says Khan, a retired IPS officer. On the posters, Khan said,

"We have opened the schools and parents have to come forward...for their own wards. I can assure that they will be safe," he said.

Private schools have been regularly advertising in local newspapers asking children to collect their assignments and complete their registration for the board exams.

