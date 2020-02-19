What is the importance and benefits of reciting Sunder Kand?

New Delhi, Feb 19: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday announced that AAP will now be conducting monthly 'Sundar Kand' events to commemorate the Hindu deity.

The act of reading Sundar Kand was scheduled on February 18 at the Pracheen Shiv Mandir in Chirag Delhi in South Delhi. This will become a regular feature from now onwards scheduled at 4:30 pm at this temple once a month.

What is Sundar Kand?

Sundara Kaanda or Sundar Kand, is the fifth book in the Hindu epic, the Ramayana. The original Sundara Kanda is in Sanskrit and was composed by Valmiki, who was the first to scripturally record the Ramayana.

This lesson is recited by religious Hindus, preferably on Tuesdays or Saturdays.

Sunder Kand is the only chapter of the Ramayana in which the hero is not Rama, but rather Hanuman. The work depicts the adventures of Hanuman and his selflessness, strength, and devotion to Rama are emphasized in the text.

A Hanuman was fondly called 'Sundara' meaning a charming one by his mother Anjani and Sage Valmiki chose this name over others as the Sundara Kanda is about Hanuman's journey to Lanka.

Benefits of Reading Sunder Kand

It can be chanted anytime in the morning or evening according to your convenience.

Reciting Sunderkand can help ward off evils. It removes all the negativity and obstacles from one's life and bestows the person with happiness and prosperity.

Sunderkand teaches you how one can win over every difficulty and unfortunate situation in life if he decides to do so.

Reciting Sunderkand also plays a vital role in improving the financial condition of a person.

It protects oneself against diseases and ensures good health.