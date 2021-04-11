R Madhavan tests negative for COVID-19, says all fit and fine now

What is 'Rasputin Challenge'?: Kerala medical students 'viral dance' to fight communal hate

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Rasputin dance challenge is a hit on social media. Internet is abuzz with dance moves copying the viral video by two medicos of Thrissur Medical College, Naveen Razak and Janaki Omkumar, which gained a lot of popularity.

While the video went viral, with the duos impressive dance moves, an advocate named Krishna Raj gave a communal turn to the video, 'advising' Janaki's parents to be 'careful' as a Naveen is a Muslim.

In a Facebook post, Krishna said, "I smell something wrong here. Janaki's parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won't have to be sorry later."

It did not end there. In protest against the lawyer and to shun communal angle, other medical students began uploading their own dance videos to the tune of 'Rasputin'.

'The Rasputin Challenge' soon flooded the social media, many videos came in of students dancing to the song.

Message is loud and clear.



Comrade Fasal and Comrade Sreelakshmi from Nirmala College campus.



Courtesy : Nirmala College SFI Unit.#AgainstCommunalism#AgainstHate#CountryTogether pic.twitter.com/hmXUDfQYQo — Ageing Gandalf (@nikhiljokes) April 9, 2021

Kerala fighting Sanghis, one dance step at a time. ✌🏻#StepWithRasputin pic.twitter.com/kMhotyIOZG — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) April 10, 2021

Different song. Different steps. But the same swag. And eyebrow wave. These kids are just ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YspHEkuHTq — Puncturewala (@mallucomrade) April 8, 2021

Now, it seems Kerala government also joined the 'The Rasputin Challenge' to encourage people to get vaccinated. Covaxin and Covishield, the vaccine twins became the latest entrants shaking their crystal legs, to the dance-off set off by Naveen and Janaki.

The state health department has comeup with an animated video featuring the 'vaccines' as part of 'Crush the Curve' campaign. The Kerala police have also tweeted the same. Take a look

Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..

Crush The Curve..

Back to Basics..#keralapolice #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/QfS8fPCoR3 — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 11, 2021

"Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..Crush The Curve..Back to Basics..#keralapolice #CovidVaccine," Kerala police tweeted.

After few seconds, the message, "Get vaccinated from the nearest vaccination centre," gets displayed, followed by "Crush the curve."

The video has become viral now and is being circulated multiple times across social media.