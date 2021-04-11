YouTube
    What is 'Rasputin Challenge'?: Kerala medical students 'viral dance' to fight communal hate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Rasputin dance challenge is a hit on social media. Internet is abuzz with dance moves copying the viral video by two medicos of Thrissur Medical College, Naveen Razak and Janaki Omkumar, which gained a lot of popularity.

    Rasputin Challenge
    Rasputin Challenge

    While the video went viral, with the duos impressive dance moves, an advocate named Krishna Raj gave a communal turn to the video, 'advising' Janaki's parents to be 'careful' as a Naveen is a Muslim.

    In a Facebook post, Krishna said, "I smell something wrong here. Janaki's parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won't have to be sorry later."

    It did not end there. In protest against the lawyer and to shun communal angle, other medical students began uploading their own dance videos to the tune of 'Rasputin'.

    'The Rasputin Challenge' soon flooded the social media, many videos came in of students dancing to the song.

    Now, it seems Kerala government also joined the 'The Rasputin Challenge' to encourage people to get vaccinated. Covaxin and Covishield, the vaccine twins became the latest entrants shaking their crystal legs, to the dance-off set off by Naveen and Janaki.

    The state health department has comeup with an animated video featuring the 'vaccines' as part of 'Crush the Curve' campaign. The Kerala police have also tweeted the same. Take a look

    "Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..Crush The Curve..Back to Basics..#keralapolice #CovidVaccine," Kerala police tweeted.

    After few seconds, the message, "Get vaccinated from the nearest vaccination centre," gets displayed, followed by "Crush the curve."

    The video has become viral now and is being circulated multiple times across social media.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 19:00 [IST]
