YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Cabinet gives nod to 'PM Poshan' scheme, to spend Rs 1.31 cr in 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has given a nod to start 'PM POSHAN in Schools' scheme which will provide 'hot cooked' and fresh meals to students of elementary classes in government and government-aided schools across the country.

    Union Cabinet gives nod to PM Poshan scheme, to spend Rs 1.31 cr in 5 years

    In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet took a decision to roll the programme to provide 11.2 lakh government and government-aided schools across the country. "The scheme will run for 5 years and Rs 1.31 lakh crores will be spent," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

    The existing mid-day meal scheme is being subsumed into the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme and several new components are being added to it, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the meeting.

    "The CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister, has approved the continuation of 'National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools' for the five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a financial outlay of Rs 54,061.73 crores from the central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore from the state governments and union territory administrations," the government said in a statement.

    The centre will be bearing the additional cost of about Rs 45,000 crore on food grains. "Therefore, the total scheme budget will amount to Rs 1,30,794.90 crore," the statement added.

    According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pre-school children of 1-5 years of age attending 'Bal Vatikas' will be also covered under the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman (POSHAN). "Under this scheme, nutritious food grains cultivated locally can be sourced for the midday meal in schools," he added.

    The programme will cover children studying in classes 1-8 of government and government-aided schools. "The scheme will cover about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country," the statement said. With inputs from PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi centre

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X