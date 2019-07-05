  • search
    What is One Nation One Grid that Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in Union Budget 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech proposed the concept of a one nation one grid. She said that the nation has one nation one card and now she is proposing a one nation one grid.

    The Indian power system is currently divided into five regional grids. The integration of the regional grids and thereby the establishment of of a national grid was conceptualised in the early 1990s. The integration of regional grids which began with asynchronous HVDC back-to-back inter-regional links facilitating limited exchange of regulated power was subsequently graduated to high capacity synchronous links between the regions.

    The initial inter-regional links were planned for exchange of operational surpluses amongst the regions. However, later on when the planning philosophy had graduated from Regional self-sufficiency to National basis, the Inter-regional links were planned associated with the generation projects that had beneficiaries across the regional boundaries.

    By the end of 12th plan the country has total inter-regional transmission capacity of about 75,050 MW which is expected to be enhanced to about 1,18,050 MW at the end of XIII plan says the Power Grid Corporation of India.

    Synchronisation of all regional grids will help in optimal utilisation of scarce natural resources by transfer of Power from Resource centric regions to Load centric regions. Further, this shall pave way for establishment of vibrant Electricity market facilitating trading of power across regions. One Nation One Grid shall synchronously connect all the regional grids and there will be one national frequency.

    The evolution of the National Grid:

    Grid management on regional basis started in sixties.

    Initially, State grids were inter-connected to form regional grid and India was demarcated into 5 regions namely Northern, Eastern, Western, North Eastern and Southern region.

    In October 1991 North Eastern and Eastern grids were connected.

    In March 2003 WR and ER-NER were interconnected .

    August 2006 North and East grids were interconnected thereby 4 regional grids Northern, Eastern, Western and North Eastern grids are synchronously connected forming central grid operating at one frequency.

    On 31st December 2013, Southern Region was connected to Central Grid in Synchronous mode with the commissioning of 765kV Raichur-Solapur Transmission line thereby achieving 'ONE NATION'-'ONE GRID'-'ONE FREQUENCY'.

    (Courtesy Power Grid Corporation of India)

