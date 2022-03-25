What is Maha Yuva app? A platform by Thackeray government to help graduate job seekers

FIR against Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for claiming Sharad Pawar has connections with Dawood

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Mar 25: In an attempt to help the job seekers, the Maharashtra government on Friday launched an app called 'Maha Yuva.' The platform provides information to youths about employment opportunities in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched at Vidhan Bhavan Committee Hall, an official statement said. Ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab were among those who were present on the occasion. The application will have information in Marathi, Hindi and English.

In addition to employment opportunities, the app will provide information about the government schemes, the press release stated.

A graduate job seeker can create his/her profile on the application and upload details like his/her area of excellence and interest, the statement said. "Based on the same, information on available opportunities will be provided," it said.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 14:08 [IST]