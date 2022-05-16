What is digital rape and why has this 80 year old Noida man booked for it

The 80 year man identified as Maurice Ryder is an artist cum teacher has also been accused of being involved in various indecent acts with the victim.

New Delhi, May 16: The internet was abuzz with the news about an 80 year old man committing digital rape on a 17 year old girl for the past seven years.

The Noida Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376. This section deals with rape while the other section 323 which has also been registered deals with causing voluntary hurt. He has also been booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

So what exactly is digital rape? Until 2013, digital rape was considered as molestation. It was only after the horrific Nirbhaya gang rape case in 2012, that new rape laws were presented in Parliament. The new laws said that forced penetration will come under the ambit of the anti rape law.

Digital rape:

Many are under the impression that digital rape is related to something online. However the term literally means forcibly inserting the fingers or toes inside the other person's private parts without consent.

The English dictionary says the finger, thumb and toe are addressed as digital and hence the act has been called digital rape.

Punishment for digital rape:

As per the rape law, a person can be sentenced for five years in jail if found guilty of digital rape. In some cases the imprisonment could go up to 10 years or even a life term.

Data would show that 70 per cent of these cases are committed by near and dear ones. This is one of the reasons why very few cases are registered as the victims usually do not come forward.

