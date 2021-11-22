YouTube
    What have you done? Malik's question to Wankhede ahead of HC hearing

    New Delhi, Nov 22: Maharashtra Minister, Nawab Malik has said that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who is probing the Aryan Khan case was born a Muslim, but forged documents to get into civil services through the reserved category. The fresh claim comes ahead of Wankhede's father seeking interim relief.

    What did you do, Sameer Dawood Wankhede, Malik wrote on Twitter ahead of The Bombay High Court hearing.

    Nothing objectionable in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats; no evidence of conspiracy: Bombay HC

    While Wankhede has repeatedly denied the claims, Malik took to Twitter and said that he was married to Shabana Qureshi. He also posted a picture of the couple's nikah Nama.

    The High Court had reserved its order on the interim application filed by Wanhede's father, Dnyandev seeking temporary injunction against Malik. Dnyandev had filed a defamation suit against Malik and urged the court to restrain him from posting defamatory statements against him and his family on the social media.

    Malik should not continue to call me Dawood since it was corrected to Dnyandev way back. Somehow, for the last four days, he kept quiet. Then he has started again," said Shaikh. Whether his birth certificate is right or mine that has to be seen, Wankhede's father had told the High Court through his counsel.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
