India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What gimmick Modi ji?: Sisodia on CBI lookout circular

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Responding to reports of CBI issuing a look-out notice for him, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the move comes after "nothing was found" during the raids on Friday.

    Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said that he was "roaming freely" in Delhi, and called the look-out notice "nautanki" (gimmick).

    What gimmick Modi ji?: Sisodia on CBI lookout circular
    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    "All your raids failed and you found nothing... now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

    Lookout circular issued against Sisodia, 12 others in liquor scamLookout circular issued against Sisodia, 12 others in liquor scam

    "What is this gimmick Modi ji...I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?" he added.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation had secured prior mandatory approval of the President of India before booking Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam.

    The CBI raided Sisodia's residence in connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of Delhi excise policy.

    The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.

    The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

    Delhi excise case: CBI got President's approval before booking Manish SisodiaDelhi excise case: CBI got President's approval before booking Manish Sisodia

    The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

    The AAP claimed it was a ploy by the BJP which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Manish Sisodia
    Know all about
    Manish Sisodia

    Comments

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi manish sisodia

    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X