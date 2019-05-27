  • search
    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    New Delhi, May 27: Out of the 539 Winners analysed, 475 (88%) are crorepatis. Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82%) Winners were crorepatis. Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315(58%) Winners were crorepatis according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Average assets:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    Out of 301 Winners from BJP, 43 (84%) out of 51 Winners from INC, 22 (96%) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 20(91%) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC, 19(86%) out of 22 Winners fielded by YSRCP, and 18(100%) Winners from SHS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per Winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 20.93 Crore.

    Among major parties, the average assets per Winner for 301 BJP Winners is Rs 14.52 Crores, 51 INC Winners have average assets of Rs 38.71 Crores, 23 DMK Winners have average assets worth Rs 24.51 Crores, 22 YSRCP Winners have average assets worth Rs 54.85 Crore, and 22 AITC Winners have average assets of Rs. 6.15 crores.

    Comparison from 2009 to 2019:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    Chances of Winning based on assets:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    High asset winners:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    Low asset winners:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

    Winners with high liabilities:

    What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?
    Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
