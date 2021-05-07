West Bengal post-poll violence: MHA team meets Guv, to seek report

25 per cent candidates contesting in West Bengal polls phase-1 declared criminal cases against themselves

Kolkata, May 7: A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post- poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, had arrived in the state on Thursday and held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, officials said.

The ministry has sought a report from Dhankhar on the law and order situation in Bengal, particularly the post-poll violence that erupted following the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2.

The team visited several places in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts on Thursday and spoke to family members of the deceased and locals, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state.

The BJP has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses and looted shops.

Rejecting the charges, Banerjee maintained that violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where saffron party candidates emerged victorious in the assembly polls.