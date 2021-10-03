YouTube
    West Bengal, Odisha Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin today; spotlight on Mamata's home turf

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The counting of votes for the by-elections in two seats of West Bengal, Samserganj and Jangipur, and Odisha's Pipili will be held today, along with Bhabanipur, from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting to continue as the chief minister. The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

    5:41 AM, 3 Oct
    As per the Elections Commission of India (ECI), the counting will commence at 8 am. The polling for the bypolls to the four assembly seats in two states was held on September 30.
    5:41 AM, 3 Oct
    However, all eyes will be fixed on the Bhabanipur constituency, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's home turf.
    5:38 AM, 3 Oct
    The counting of votes for by-election to three West Bengal constituencies and one Odisha constituencies will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

