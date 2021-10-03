For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
West Bengal, Odisha Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin today; spotlight on Mamata's home turf
India
New Delhi, Oct 03: The counting of votes for the by-elections in two seats of West Bengal, Samserganj and Jangipur, and Odisha's Pipili will be held today, along with Bhabanipur, from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting to continue as the chief minister. The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.
Newest First Oldest First