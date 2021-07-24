West Bengal likely to get first woman DGP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 24: West Bengal could be on course to get its first woman Director General of Police with the likely appointment of Suman Bala Sahoo, a 1987-batch IPS officer, a senior official said on Friday.

Sahoo, who is the DG (Communication) of West Bengal Police, is one of the primary contenders for the post of DGP, he said.

Her name also features in the list containing the names of 11 officers that was sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration on the basis of seniority, the official added.

West Bengal DGP Virendra is scheduled to retire on August 31.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 9:25 [IST]