YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal likely to get first woman DGP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 24: West Bengal could be on course to get its first woman Director General of Police with the likely appointment of Suman Bala Sahoo, a 1987-batch IPS officer, a senior official said on Friday.

    West Bengal likely to get first woman DGP

    Sahoo, who is the DG (Communication) of West Bengal Police, is one of the primary contenders for the post of DGP, he said.

    Her name also features in the list containing the names of 11 officers that was sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration on the basis of seniority, the official added.

    West Bengal DGP Virendra is scheduled to retire on August 31.
    (PTI)

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X