oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal government on Sunday announced fresh covid curbs as infections rise across the country. The decision was taken amid concerns over high rate of infection and rising Omicron variant.

According to the new rules, all schools, colleges, universities will remain closed. Only administrative activities will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity at a time.

All government and private undertakings will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Work from home should be encouraged.

Swimming pools, spa, beauty parlours, gyms and wellness centres will remain closed from tomorrow.

All entertainment parks, zoo, tourist places will be closed. Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50% capacity.

Local trains in will run with 50 per cent capacity till 7 in the evening.

All tourist places in West Bengal shall remain closed from tomorrow

Flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai will only be allowed on two days of the week - Monday and Friday.

All religious, cultural, and social gatherings in the state will have to ensure that they only allow 50 people at the most.

Shopping malls and market complexes may function with restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm.

Restaurants and bars may operate with 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm.

Cinema halls can operate with 50 per cent capacity at a time till 10 pm.

Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

No more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage-related ceremonies.

No more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites.

Metro services shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity as per usual operational time.

The movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10pm to 5am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.