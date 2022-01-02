For Quick Alerts
Bengal imposes fresh Covid curbs: Schools shut, all offices to work with 50% staff from Monday
India
Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal government on Sunday announced fresh covid curbs as infections rise across the country. The decision was taken amid concerns over high rate of infection and rising Omicron variant.
- According to the new rules, all schools, colleges, universities will remain closed. Only administrative activities will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity at a time.
- All government and private undertakings will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Work from home should be encouraged.
- Swimming pools, spa, beauty parlours, gyms and wellness centres will remain closed from tomorrow.
- All entertainment parks, zoo, tourist places will be closed. Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50% capacity.
- Local trains in will run with 50 per cent capacity till 7 in the evening.
- All tourist places in West Bengal shall remain closed from tomorrow
- Flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai will only be allowed on two days of the week - Monday and Friday.
- All religious, cultural, and social gatherings in the state will have to ensure that they only allow 50 people at the most.
- Shopping malls and market complexes may function with restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm.
- Restaurants and bars may operate with 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10pm.
- Cinema halls can operate with 50 per cent capacity at a time till 10 pm.
- Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.
- No more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage-related ceremonies.
- No more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites.
- Metro services shall operate with 50 per cent seating capacity as per usual operational time.
- The movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10pm to 5am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.