West Bengal elections 2021: TMC candidate Sujata Mondal attacked in Mahallapara

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 06: In a recent development, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has written to the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the goons of the BJP have attacked TMC's Arambagh candidate Sujata Mondal at Arandi-I booth no.263 Mahallapara today.

Brien has complained that Mondal's personal security officer has also suffered injuries on the head and is in a critical state. He added that the CRPF personnel were silent spectators of the incident.

The TMC MP called upon the Election Commission to apprehend the goons of BJP, ensure that no corrupt practices take place, ensure the safety of party workers/members and also that polls are conducted freely and fairly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting here in Alipurduar district, also said that two BJP workers chased Mondal and hit her on the head near the polling booth.

"They have inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate Sujata, when she visited a booth. They also hit another candidate in Khanakul. In Canning East, security forces prevented our nominee Shaukat Mollah from entering a booth. There had been numerous such instances of attack on our candidates, party workers across the state," Banerjee said.