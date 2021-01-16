'I am with Trinamool': Disgruntled MP Satabdi Roy to stay in party

West Bengal Elections 2021: Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Jan 16: IAS officer Atri Bhattacharya was named as the new director of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) by the West Bengal government on Friday, as per an official notification.

Bhattacharya, the former Home Secretary of the state, is at present the Additional Chief Secretary of the Consumer Affairs Department.

Principal Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department Arnab Roy replaced him, as per the notification.

West Bengal elections 2021: BJP hurls phone tapping allegations against TMC

Vivek Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, was given the additional charge of the Environment Department.

Finance Secretary Manoj Pant was given the additional charge of Officer on Special Duty and Principal Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat in the office of the Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal in New Delhi.