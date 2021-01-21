West Bengal elections 2021: Another exodus from TMC to BJP

YouTube
    Kolkata, Jan 21: Ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP at its headquarters here on Wednesday in presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

    Bhattacharya is the legislator of Santipur constituency in West Bengal''s Nadia district.

    While joining the BJP, Bhattacharya alleged that he was not allowed to work freely while in Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Mamata Banerjee-led party "lacks the vision for West Bengal and the youth" of the state.

    His joining came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on said those who want to join the BJP can leave, but she and her party will not bow before the saffron party.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
    X