    West Bengal civic elections: Polling underway in 108 municipalities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Feb 26: The election in 108 municipalities across West Bengal is underway on Sunday amidst tight security measures.

    A State Election Commission official said more than 95 lakh people are slated to exercise their franchise in 2,276 wards spread over 108 municipalities.

    The total number of polling stations will be 10,813 and that of polling premises will be 4,851, he said.

    The results of the elections will be announced on March 2.

    Altogether 40,000 police personnel are being deployed by the SEC, which said that there will be at least one armed police in every polling booth.

    There will be 125 poll observers, the official added.

    Ruling Trinamool Congress is going to the poll buoyed by its success in the election to four municipal corporations and the city civic body in the recent past and is confident of a repeat show. Opposition BJP is struggling to retain its pockets of influence following the recent electoral drubbing. PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:08 [IST]
