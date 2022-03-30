A look at the worst scenes witnessed in Parliament and state assemblies

West Bengal being ruled by the mafia says BJP’s fact finding team

New Delhi, Mar 30: A five member fact finding committee of the BJO formed following the Birbhum violence has submitted its report to party president J P Nadda.

The report claims that the mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with the political leadership. The report also said that law and order machinery has totally collapsed and the law abiding citizens have lost faith in the government and the manner in which the TMC functions.

"Not even a single officer/constable of West Bengal Police was visible, nobody came to the rescue of the Fact Finding Team when they were attacked and cleared the passage for the committee to visit the scene of offence. Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed," the report said.

The report said that the violence was due to state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut money and toll bazi.

Nadda had formed a five member fact finding team that comprised four former IPS officers and West Bengal state BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar. "The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)," Sukanto Majumdar, a member of the committee, told news agency ANI before the report was submitted.

The matter is currently being probed by the CBI. The central agency took over the probe following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:24 [IST]