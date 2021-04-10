West Bengal Election Phase 4: Stage set for polling in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, two TMC ministers in fray

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 4: TMC writes to EC, alleges 'BJP goons creating ruckus'

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkta, Apr 10: The ruling Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating ruckus outside the booths and not letting TMC booth agents go inside the polling booths.

TMC has alleged that "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj and Dinhata, BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing TMC agents from entering the booth." TMC has demanded necessary actions from the EC.

Voting for the fourth phase of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly election 2021 is being held today in 44 constituencies across five districts.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of fate of 373 candidates, including Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas.

65 crorepatis, 79 with pending criminal cases contesting in 5th phase of Bengal polls

Polling will be held across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly -- go into polls. These are further divided as follows:

9 seats in Cooch Behar -- Mekliganj, Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar Uttar, Cooch Behar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, and Tufanganj.

5 seats in Alipurduar -- Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduars, Falakata, and Madarihat.

11 seats in South 24 Parganas -- Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollygunge, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, and Metiaburuz.