West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Suvendu Adhikari’s father likely to quit TMC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 18: There could be more trouble in store for Mamata Banerjee as a TMC veteran is most likely to join the BJP.

Sisir Adhikari, father of Suvendu Adhikari who was with the TMC since its inception will be attending a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Suvendu said that his father would be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on March 24 at Kanthi. Before that I will send my father to Amit Shah's rally on March 21, Suvendu said at a public meeting.

The senior Adhikari has recently been ambitious about his support for Mamata Banerjee. On Wednesday he said, " who said I am in the TMC. Does the TMC say so. They have been abusing my family ever since Suvendu left the party. I do not know if I am in the Trinamool anymore," the 80 year old Adhikari said at Kanthi before leaving to take his second shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.

When asked if he would go for the PM's rally, Sisir Adhikari said that if there is an opportunity, he would certainly go. I do not see any problem with that, he said. On his son joining the BJP, he said ever since he quit the TMC, Mamata has come here to uproot him. What she is doing here is an embarrassment for the people of Nandigram, he also said.

