YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Well collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help out in rescue work

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party workers to extend all possible help to rescue several people who fell into a well while trying to rescue a teenager in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

    rahul gandhi

    Three bodies have been recovered from the well in which several people fell while trying to rescue the teenager, who had fallen into it the previous night in Vidisha district, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday.

    Two bodies were retrieved late Thursday night, while another one was recovered in the morning, it said.

    Four dead, several injured after falling into well in Madhya Pradesh's VidishaFour dead, several injured after falling into well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

    "Very saddening. Condolences to the families of the deceased. It is an appeal to Congress colleagues to extend all possible help in the rescue work," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    A police official said that efforts were on to pull out more people feared trapped under the rubble of the well's wall that had suddenly caved in last night, throwing people standing on it, into the water.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X