India has given a bouquet of hope to the world: PM Modi

'This is the best time to invest in India': PM Modi at World Economic Forum

PM Modi proposes 'P-3' approach at WEF Davos Agenda 2022

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched the idea of a "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments at the global forum.

Virtually addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its online Davos Agenda summit, PM Modi said eiterated India's "clean, green, sustainable, and reliable" energy goals, which entails a net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.

He pointed towards the challenges that our life-style causes for climate. "'Throw away' culture and consumerism has deepened the climate challenge. It is imperative to rapidly move from today's 'take-make-use-dispose' economy to a circular economy", he stressed. Referring to the Mission LIFE, that he gave at the CoP26 conference, the Prime Minister said that making LIFE into a mass movement can be a strong foundation for P-3 i.e 'Pro Planet People'.

LIFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment', is a vision of resilient and sustainable lifestyle that will come handy in dealing with the climate crisis and other unpredictable challenges of the future.

PM Modi also told the forum about India's impressive record in achieving the climate target well in advance of the target dates.