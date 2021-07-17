Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in many states till July 21

New Delhi, July 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued fresh weather updates for several states till 21st July.

According to the update, Isolated very heavy rainfall would occur over Assam and Meghalaya on 17th & 18th; Sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim during 17th-19th July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over west coast and rest parts of west Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during next 5-6 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during same period.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 18th-21st and over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20th and 21st July, 2021.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from 17th July to 21st July and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 21st July and moderate to heavy falls at isolated places over Delhi on 18th July.

The Himachal Pradesh Met office has already issued a yellow warning to the state for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning in the plains, low hills and middle hills on Saturday. An orange warning has been issued for July 18 to 20.

Such weather may cause injuries and even lead to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors, the IMD warned.

