    New Delhi, Jan 28: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning following which humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent even as the weatherman has predicted hailstorm in various parts towards the evening.

    "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 10.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the humidity level was 100 per cent," a MeT official said.

    Weather update: Heavy rains, hailstorms predicted in Delhi today

    While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 5.7 mm rainfall, the Palam observatory received 4.4 mm rainfall. The reading at Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar and Ridge Area observatory was 6.3, 5.4 and 3 mm respectively.

    The weatherman has predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm in parts of Delhi towards the evening.

    Delhi braces for another cold spell as rains may bring mercury down, North India shivers

    The air quality recorded at 9:34 am for Delhi was 280, Faridabad was 279, Ghaziabad was 316, Greater Noida was 312, Gurugram was 214 and Noida was 316.

    An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
