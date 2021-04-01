Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Meghalaya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shillong, Mar 31: The Meghalaya government has asked all the district administrations to remain on high alert as the Met department has forecast inclement weather on Thursday even as thunderstorms have affected people in parts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills, state minister Kyrmen Shylla said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday said the district administrations have been asked to monitor the situation in their areas and take necessary precautionary measures as heavy rain continues since Tuesday.

Widespread rain in Andaman and Nicobar region, thunderstorms likely over northeastern states

An amount of Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for each district to provide immediate relief to affected families, he said.

Several houses have been affected in Jaintia Hills, the minister said.