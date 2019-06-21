Weather today: Pleasant days are over, heatwave likely to return in Delhi

India

New Delhi, June 21:

New Delhi, June 21: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Bihar on June 21.

Bengaluru:

Southwest Monsoon 2019 has further progressed into remaining parts of Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka, some parts of south Konkan & Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, remaining parts of northeastern states and some more parts of West Bengal including Kolkata. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Monsoon would continue to be active over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Konkan & Goa, giving moderate to heavy rains, with few very heavy spells also. During the next 2-3 days, it would most likely to enter into the major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Delhi:

After enjoying some pleasant weather for a day or two, Delhi is again gearing up for scorching hot sun anytime now. Temperatures are set to go up in the next few days while the chances of rain look pretty grim. Rains are not likely until the next week. As per Skymet, dry northwesterly winds would cause temperatures to soar in the city over the next three-four days. The mercury is even likely to cross the 40-degree mark. Relief is not likely until some rain activity which might occur on June 25 due as a fresh Western Disturbance which is approaching the hills.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains had made an appearance giving a couple of heavy showers with some light rains thereafter. However, rain in Mumbai is likely to reduce. As per Skymet weather, only light rains may be seen on some occasions, and rains will pick up pace as the Low Pressure Area, which is in Bay of Bengal will move in land and towards the West Coast giving some good showers over the region and also advancing Monsoon over the region. Monsoon will further be delayed and will only make an onset around June 25, which is almost a week away.

Bihar:

The state of Bihar has been experiencing hot and dry weather conditions lately, with mercury not budging from the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Yesterday, many places in Bihar saw the maximum settle close to 40℃, wherein Chapra recorded its day maximum at 42.2℃. As per Skymet weather, in the coming 2-3 days (Around June 24), the state would observe intense showers in Central and North Bihar.