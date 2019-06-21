  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather today: Pleasant days are over, heatwave likely to return in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Bihar on June 21.

    Bengaluru:

    Southwest Monsoon 2019 has further progressed into remaining parts of Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka, some parts of south Konkan & Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, remaining parts of northeastern states and some more parts of West Bengal including Kolkata. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Monsoon would continue to be active over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Konkan & Goa, giving moderate to heavy rains, with few very heavy spells also. During the next 2-3 days, it would most likely to enter into the major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

    A man uses an umbrella to protect himself from the scorching heat as he rides a bicycle during a hot summer day in New Delhi
    A man uses an umbrella to protect himself from the scorching heat as he rides a bicycle during a hot summer day in New Delhi

    Delhi:

    After enjoying some pleasant weather for a day or two, Delhi is again gearing up for scorching hot sun anytime now. Temperatures are set to go up in the next few days while the chances of rain look pretty grim. Rains are not likely until the next week. As per Skymet, dry northwesterly winds would cause temperatures to soar in the city over the next three-four days. The mercury is even likely to cross the 40-degree mark. Relief is not likely until some rain activity which might occur on June 25 due as a fresh Western Disturbance which is approaching the hills.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains had made an appearance giving a couple of heavy showers with some light rains thereafter. However, rain in Mumbai is likely to reduce. As per Skymet weather, only light rains may be seen on some occasions, and rains will pick up pace as the Low Pressure Area, which is in Bay of Bengal will move in land and towards the West Coast giving some good showers over the region and also advancing Monsoon over the region. Monsoon will further be delayed and will only make an onset around June 25, which is almost a week away.

    Bihar:

    The state of Bihar has been experiencing hot and dry weather conditions lately, with mercury not budging from the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Yesterday, many places in Bihar saw the maximum settle close to 40℃, wherein Chapra recorded its day maximum at 42.2℃. As per Skymet weather, in the coming 2-3 days (Around June 24), the state would observe intense showers in Central and North Bihar.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast heatwave delhi mumbai bihar

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue