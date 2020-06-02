Weather today: Heavy rains likely in Kerala; orange alert in Kozhikode district

New Delhi, June 02: With the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala marking the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall during the four-month season will be well in the normal range at 102% of the benchmark long-period average (LPA).

A yellow alert has been issued in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod districts. The IMD also issued orange alert in Kozhikode district.

The weather department has also issued heavy rainfall warning for nine districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur - as per the report.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said that the depression over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and area is expected would intensify into cyclone Nisarga by Tuesday and it will impact Mumbai and adjoining areas.

According to IMD, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is to be noted that Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph. The IMD scientists said that Nisarga can flood the low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and cause noticeable structural damages in the city.

A 'red alert' was also issued by the weather department on Tuesday morning in Mumbai as cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is set to hit the coast on Wednesday.

"Central and state government agencies are trying to take all possible steps to prevent damage. We're advising fishermen in Maharashtra, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, and Lakshadweep to avoid venturing out to the sea till Thursday. Those out should return immediately, as the sea can be very rough for the next three days," said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah held a high-level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.

The Southwest Monsoon season, which replenishes the country's farm-dependent economy, usually first hits the southern tip of Kerala usually in the first week of June and retreats from Rajasthan by September.