Weather report: Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region

New Delhi, Apr 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is likely to be widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region from April 27. A fresh feeble Western Disturbance affecting the region will cause isolated to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till April 30.

According to the IMD, a north-south trough (area of low pressure) runs from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

It is also said that heavy rainfall is likely over north Kerala on April 28 and 29 and over south Interior Karnataka on April 28 and 29. Strong surface winds (speed reaching 20-30 kmph) are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on April 26.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat and coastal Odisha on April 25 and 26.