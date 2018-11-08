Weather forecast for Nov 9: Chennai rains to intensify by next week

New Delhi, Nov 8: The feeble Low- pressure area lies over Comorin region. An upper air trough is extending from this system to South coastal Andhra Pradesh. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 9.

Bengaluru:

The Google weather update obtained shows that Bengaluru will be witnessing sunny day. Since the Winter is approaching, low night temperatures is said to continue. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rain will be witnessed at many places with heavy rain at few places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 46 per cent.

Delhi:

The day next to Deepawali has been a very severe one on account of Air Quality Index for Delhi-NCR region. As per Skymet Weather, no relief for Delhiites as pollutants would continue to linger around the earth surface for the coming 2-3 days. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent

Chennai:

After remaining dry for the last 3-4 days, Chennai rains are ready to make a comeback. According to Skymet Weather, Chennai is likely to record light rain during the next 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, Chennai rains would pick up pace around November 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala has been battling dry weather for last many days in absence of any significant weather systems over or around the region. But now, rains are all set to return over the southern state. According to Skymet weather, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places over Kerala during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 83 per cent.