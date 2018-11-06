Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Weather forecast for Nov 7: Delhi air quality to worsen on Diwali

By
    New Delhi, Nov 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 7.

    Bengaluru:
    According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Isolated light rains may occur over Marathwada, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:
    National capital territory has been witnessing pollution levels oscillating between poor to severe since last week of October. As per Skymet Weather, on November 7, smoke from burning firecrackers would further add to pollution levels. Post Deepawali, for the coming 3-4 days, the air quality would further deteriorate, and the inhabitants are advised to spend their long weekend over the hills in order to escape from bad air. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent

    Chennai:
    Rains commenced on a good note over Tamil Nadu in the beginning of October on account of Cyclone Titli and almost double of normal rains were recorded during the first half of the month. As per Skymet weather, the southern parts will witness heavy rains and the central parts will experience moderate showers. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

    Mumbai:
    The mother nature has finally given ears to the prayers of the residents of Maharashtra who have been battling dry weather for long time. As per Skymet weather, isolated light to very light rains or thundery activities may occur over Marathwada and people need not worry about aridness that has been disturbing them since so long. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 57 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
