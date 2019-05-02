Weather forecast: Heavy rains, gusty winds likely in Kolkata, Andhra coast

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: West Bengal is gearing up for some very heavy rains starting May 3. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani is going to make landfall over Odisha near Satpada and Balukhand area in Puri district by afternoon of May 3. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on May 3.

Bengaluru:

The state of Karnataka has been observing dry weather conditions from the last many days. All thanks to the extremely severe cyclone Fani in West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal due to which scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower activity was witnessed in parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, there might be cloudy sky but chances of rains after 24 hours would decrease. Warm afternoons would also make a comeback. From May 2, northwesterly winds will start blowing over most parts of the state leading to dry and hot weather. Day temperatures will also start rising. So on May 3, the residents of the Bengaluru would witness cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

People in Delhi got some respite from the sweltering heat on Thursday as the Met department has predicted thunderstorm and dust storm in the city. The weatherman has forecast mostly sunny skies on May 3. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:

The weather conditions over the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were almost dry since the last many days. And due to this prolonged dry spell, temperatures were increasing continuously over most parts of these states. However, during the last 24 hours, temperatures have decreased to some extent as in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, easterly winds from Bay of Bengal have commenced over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per Skymet weather, the intensity of these rains will be mainly light to moderate with few heavy spells. These on and off pre-Monsoon weather activities will continue till May 4.

Odisha:

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani over West-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours. In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal at least 19 districts are expected to get affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which is likely to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri during 3rd May afternoon. The storm is likely to move northwestwards in the next 12 hours and recurve north and northeastwards afterwards. The cyclone will pass through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha before reaching West Bengal with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.

West Bengal:

West Bengal is gearing up for some very heavy rains starting May 3. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani is going to make landfall over Odisha near Satpada and Balukhand area in Puri district by afternoon of May 3. As Cyclone Fani is expected to move northeastwards, it will travel across Coastal districts of Odisha towards Gangetic West Bengal. Kolkata in particular, the city and its nearby areas are all set to witness torrential rain and thundershowers along with strong gusty winds. As per Skymet weather, in fact, the outer periphery of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is already covering parts of West Bengal. Thus, light rainfall activity will commence over Kolkata today and the sky will remain partly cloudy. Gradually, from tomorrow i.e. May 3 as the system reaches Odisha, weather activities will start increasing over the city and its adjoining areas.

Andhra Pradesh:

At present, the extremely severe cyclone Fani is nearing North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha Coast. Therefore, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rains. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram districts and isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls over Srikakulam districts on May 2 and with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 3.

