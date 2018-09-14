Weather forecast for Sep 15: Rains likely in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 14: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for September 15.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed cloudy weather. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Normal Monsoon rains are expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, rest Northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh and Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North Punjab and North Haryana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

It was a sunny Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the weather office said. As per weather agency, Scattered light to moderate rains will be witnessed over parts of Tamil Nadu, rest Northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh and Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North Punjab and North Haryana. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, commencement of rains is likely over Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra between September 18 and 21. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

Interior parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing good rainfall for the past two to three days. As per Skymet weather, rains are expected to commence over the city of Chennai around the night of September 15. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.